La propriétaire d'un chien perdu passe des larmes de tristesse à celles de joie après plus de 3 semaines d'angoissantes recherches

THANK YOU ???? We cried and we prayed and looked and we asked for help and SO many people helped us and we are ETERNALLY grateful. I will upload a huge thank you post tomorrow with pics of all the volunteers if they will let me!! And thank you Tik Tok friends who lifted our spirits everyday and every time we felt hopeless you gave us hope. We are gonna spoil our Teddy and keep him safe forever and ever. We love him SO MUCH. Teddy is home. ????????????????????????