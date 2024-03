L'émouvant hommage d'un promeneur canin à une chienne séniore qu'il tenait à accompagner dans ses derniers instants

Seth wrote one final Rover review for Alison: @Rover Feedback on their experience with Alison: Alison:?It is with a heavy heart, but great honor that I get to write the last review for Alison. To know Al was a privilege. The happiest old lady who had every reason to be miserable. When I took the job walking Alison I intended for it to just be a job. That did not last long. Her infectious personality quickly melted my heart and the hearts of anyone who got to know her. We formed a bond I will forever be grateful for. There was one thing I could always count on, and that would be countless tail wags the second she saw me open the door. She was there with me during some of the most stressful times, using her calming personality to be therapeutic. A truly once-in-a-lifetime dog, she will be missed in the hearts of everyone who knew her. I loved Al and every second I got to spend with her. Guidance for future sitters about Alison It is with a heavy heart, but great privilege that I get to review Alison. Alison was the sweetest old lady who had every reason to be miserable. Every day I could count on Alison being the sweetest dog I have ever met. Anyone who met Alison was immediately drawn to her kind, gentle, and loving personality. And if they weren't drawn to her, she was drawn to them, finding herself in many conversations to which she was not invited. When I committed to walk Alison it was just supposed to be a job. Well, that did not last long. Alison was impossible not to love like my own. Her excitement every day was infectious. Her mannerisms were adorable, and her desire for cuddling was insatiable. I spent countless hours, lying on the ground letting her climb all over me so she could feel all the love that she may have not had before she was adopted by Cole. I often found myself spending three to four hours in Alison's apartment hanging with her despite the "walk" only being scheduled for 30 min. Alison never seemed to mind this, except it did delay the arrival of her lick mat. Alison was by my side for some of the most stressful times in my life, offering her head on my lap and countless licks to do her best to provide tranquility. To her last moments, her tail moved perpetually. Alison was a larger-than-life dog, who brought great joy to those around her. It is safe to say I loved Alison and every second that I was so privileged to spend with her. She will surely be missed by all, but the joy she brought to so many will never be forgotten and I am thankful to have known such an amazing dog.