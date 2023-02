L’annonce originale d’un refuge pour faire adopter l’un de ses chiens résidents devient virale sur les réseaux sociaux (vidéo)

Oh Ralphie we're addicted to you !!! Our very own Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.. He is available for adoption. Must be patient but not let this face fool you.. He's cute but not innocent. Ralphie needs tough love, no kids and prefers to live alone. He could be your best friend and an angry teenager all within minutes ?????????? We love him and his forever is out there somewhere. Today was a good day. He only tried to wrestle a straw and fight a water bottle. His field trip went well as you can see in viideo ??????????#fyp #usatoday #abcnews #cnnnews #nbcnews #niagaraspca