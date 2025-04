Abandonné car devenu aveugle, ce papy chien apprend à regagner confiance en lui pour marcher à nouveau dehors (vidéo)

Batou is blind. He was abandoned at a shelter and was going to be euthanized because nobody wants to adopt a blind dog, and is afraid to walk outside because he bumps into things and hurts himself. He has been gaining weight because he cannot be outside. Watch the moment he realizes that he can walk with confidence, and will not hurt himself when he is on the slatmill. Blind dogs can exercise in a way they cannot outside, and can regain a little bit of the confidence and freedom of a dog who can see. #rundawg #mobiledoggym #blinddog #dogexercise #caninefitness #dogs #inspiringdogs #inspiring Welcome to the Dawg Squad Batou.