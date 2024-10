L'activité favorite de ce chien est la collecte de coquillages et fait cadeau des plus beaux à sa maîtresse (vidéo)

A butterfly booped my dog’s nose, and it got me reflecting on all the wholesome moments I’ve shared with him. Like the time a fawn chose him, or when he followed a bubble down the street, or just how gentle he is with kids. Hudson is so intuitive and has a genuine sweetness about him. We can learn a lot from a dog’s emotions. The love of a golden retriever is truly one of the most wholesome kinds there is. I will protect him at all costs.