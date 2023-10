La joie d’une chienne qui réalise que c’est enfin son tour d’être adoptée (vidéo)

Please! ???????? Please see me. Please pick me. Please love me ???? Please don’t walk away… This is what 5-year-old Buttons is thinking ???? Buttons has been in this kennel for almost 120 days watching people walk past her ???? If only someone would stop to meet Buttons they would see how incredibly smart she is! She knows heal, sit, give paw and down, and is easy to train because she loves treats ?? That may be why she’s a bit chunky at 65 lbs, but with her high energy, it won’t take her long to slim down a bit. She enjoys toys and will play fetch with you for hours. She may not return the ball, but she has fun chasing it ???? Buttons is very friendly and is great with people. She’s good with kids, too, but we recommend kids 8+ because of her energy level. Come meet beautiful Buttons today. Please don’t pass her by ?? Button’s friends at @JRDUNN JEWELERS have kindly sponsored her adoption fee. If she sounds like she might be a good fit for you, please fill out a pre-adoption application at www.humanebroward.com and come to the shelter to meet her. The shelter is located at 2070 Griffin Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL and opens daily at 11 a.m. If you have any questions, please call 954-989-3977 ext. 6. #rescuedog #shelterdog #dogrescue #adoptme #adoptdontshop #humanebroward #fortlauderdale #florida #southflorida #miami #browardcounty #miamidade #dogs #dog #dogvideos #dogoftheday #dogsoftiktok #dogshelter #animalshelter #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #please #pleasehelp #boxer #boxermix