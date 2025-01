Entraînée à secourir les humains, une chienne à la retraite aide à sauver un Dobermann terrifié perdu dans la nature (vidéo)

I might have had the most incredible experience with a dog since I started working with them. AND I caught it on film ????! Thursday evening, a dog in our local area went lost. The next morning, it still hadn’t been found ????. I first took Bjørg out for a search, but we found no signs of him. Then I went back home, swapped dogs, and brought my retired malinois, Wixen. I decided to follow a route we’ve mapped out in the forest near our home. We haven’t walked it in a while due to recent logging, which has left the area a complete mess ??. But I thought, what if he’d gotten stuck somewhere in the branches and debris? Sadly, no luck there either. Then, out of nowhere, I heard a faint howling sound coming from deeper in the forest ????. There are plenty of dogs in the area, but I decided to investigate. Suddenly, my dog dropped the toy she had in her mouth and became intensely focused on something else. Now, she has never been trained to track other DOGS, but there was no mistaking it—she was onto something. And the rest of the story? Well, you’ll just have to see for yourself here ?????? (Due to requests, this is translated from Norwegian to English) #dogsoftiktok #lifewithdogs #dogoftheday #dogtraining #doglife #hundinorge #malinois #rescuedog #hundpåtiktok #rescuemission #k9 #doghandler #searchdog #dogtraining #dogtrainer #hundetrening #hundetrener #hikingwithdogs #maligator #dogstory #creatorsearchinsights