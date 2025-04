Enfermé dans son jardin toute l’année, cet adorable toutou a cherché refuge auprès de sa voisine et a enfin pu trouver le bonheur (vidéo)

First of all, thank you to all of the people who gave me advice on Marshall. Your guys help is probably the reason he’s alive today. Unfortunately I have been overwhelmed with hate and death threats in my dms and on Instagram. But, I know that everyone is wanting an update on him. The puppy caused immense damage to my house, including tearing up both my front and back door, pooping all over the house because how sick he was, digging holes, etc. we also found out he doesn’t have any vaccines or shots; which could be dangerous being around my dog. But nevertheless I watched after him. My neighbors (not the owners) and I all watched him. Unfortunately due to my fiancés health; recently losing his job and health insurance while just finding out he might have cancer. We pray for his health everyday but he’s not doing okay. I cannot handle this extra stress and definitely not the financial stress of adding on another dog. I called animal control and they assured me he would be taken care of, given all his shots, fixed, and put up for adoption. Marshall is doing so much better now and will find a better home. I know I’ll get a lot of hate because I didn’t keep him permanently, but I did keep him for a while. My first few attempts with animal control weren’t so great so I was trying to go another route and keep his safety. All he wants is love, and his owners would not give that to him. I am heartbroken because of course I fell in love with him, but I couldn’t keep him. Hope this eases y’all’s mind. But also remember; think before you comment such mean things. I have been in a terrible headspace recently with everything going on in todays world, plus my fiancés health, and everything else personally going on. Social media is typically my escape; and unfortunately this situation has ruined that for me. #straydog #blueheeler #blueheelerpuppy #lostpuppy