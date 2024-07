Déterminé à n’adopter qu’un seul chien dans un refuge, un couple au grand cœur ne peut se résoudre à le séparer de son meilleur ami (vidéo)

Replying to @itsmisstaniaa Their mom found me here, and I got them connected with @The Dodo. They ran an amazing article, and this is a little snippet: Tana and her husband, Paul, came in to BFHS fully intending to adopt only one dog. But they ended up loving both Bruno and Ollie. As soon as they saw Bruno and Ollie together, it was obvious that the two had a special relationship. The couple mulled over their decision — then decided to do something no one expected. “I was like, ‘Great, we’ll take both,’” Whelan said. “[The shelter workers] were shocked. The gal was like, ‘I have chills. I have goosebumps.’” “It was like, this is what was meant to happen today,” Whelan said. “They both deserve to go home.” The couple decided to rename the dogs Poncho and Pretzel in honor of Whelan’s previous dogs named Pilot and Panda Bear. It’s only been a few days since Poncho and Pretzel arrived at their new home, but they’re already thriving. Visit thedodo.com to read the full article #adopted #rescuedismyfavoritebreed #tricitieswa #shelterdogsrock