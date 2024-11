Considéré comme agressif, un chien négligé à la fourrure emmêlée redevient le plus gentil des toutous après une séance de toilettage libératrice (vidéo)

His cries of pain broke our heart. ?????? Meet Cole (29070), a 3-year-old poodle we rescued from another shelter. His fur was matted and overgrown, a sign of months of neglect. We may never know his full past, but it’s clear he didn’t get the care he deserved. #shelterdogs #dogrescue #animalrescue #animalshelter #adoptdontshop #adoptme #trending #dogsoftiktok #dogtok #trend #blowthisup #fyppppppppppppp #fypage #fy #fyp??viral #thedodo #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #fyp??viral????tiktok?? #poodle #dogtok