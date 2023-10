Après avoir sauvé une chienne blessée, il vient la voir au refuge avec une belle idée en tête (vidéo)

Mr. Peter was walking his dog along the levee when he found Casey. She began to play with his dog and followed them home. Mr. Peter took her in for the night and brought her to the shelter the next morning. Casey had a wound on her shoulder, but no severe injuries. Mr. Peter expressed interest in Casey, but thought a younger couple would be a better fit for her. Unfortunately, no one came to adopt Casey. Mr. Peter and his wife stayed in touch and returned to the shelter… to bring Casey home. #rescuedog #rescuepet #shelterdog #straydog #adopted #happytail