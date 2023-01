Alors qu’elle s’enfonçait dans la vase, une chienne est miraculeusement sauvée par des pagayeurs

Great work from our colleagues at @SouthendRNLI and @hmcgsouthend this weekend. Both teams deployed to a report of paddle boarders 800m offshore who had located Penny the dog who had been missing since Friday morning. Fantastic result and well done to the 2 paddle boarders ??????????????? pic.twitter.com/WRCtRtL512

