Abandonné dans un parc, ce chien implore une famille de l'adopter et de lui offrir une seconde chance (vidéo)

STANFORD HAS BEEN RESCUED BY HUMANS AND ANIMALS UNITED! Our boy left the shelter today in the happiest of spirits! He knew this was the start to his new life! There are no words to describe it! Seeing him brought so many tears to everyone around. Thank you all because again, once we posted to save him all of you jumped right in to help us. We are a rescue that saves lives but with that, education comes into place to build a better world for these dogs. When you see a rescue posting a dog, that means they are working on that dog to save his or her life. Placing a hold doesn't guarantee the safety of that dog. What it means is that a rescue is working on saving that life and for that much is needed. A foster, pledges, plans for transports, medical care etc. As a rescue we will post the dog we have been asked to save last minute. We will post the dog on all social media sites as our main focus is finding a foster! As you know many dogs with other rescues are stuck in boarding and that's not what we want for our dogs. Many networkers will make their own posts to help save the pup. Everyone works diligently to save the dogs life. Do not assume a rescue hold means that a rescue is obligated to pick up the dog because they are not. Also, many things can go wrong before pick up as we all know. A dog is not safe until out of the building. There are some horrible people who will post over and over that the dog has a rescue hold to confuse everyone and stop foster offers from coming in. This is what happened in Stanford's case. So many dogs in need all over the world. We save the ones we can save with your help. Stanford is one of the lucky pups who with everyone's help found a foster. He will be sleeping in a home, in a warm bed for the 1st time very soon. He is not at the vet where once cleared medically he will go to his foster home. Thank you all for your continued support in our rescue mission! As always we will stand by our dogs and fight for the no matter what