Abandonné à 9 ans, ce chien retrouve goût à la vie grâce à sa famille d’accueil

Chewy was adopted from the same shelter when he was just 8 weeks old. 9 years later, his owner tried surrendering him at the humane society. After saying they don’t do intakes there, Chewy was abandoned in the parking lot. He was so sad in his kennel and his amazing foster @itskaysootsyall took a chance on him. Now he’s thriving in her care. ???? 9 years old ???? 87 lbs ???? House-trained ???? Non-destructive when left out ???? Loves short walks and sunbathing ???? Sleepy old man ???? Recently had surgery to remove some masses and is healthy! Chewy is available for adopting through Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control ????