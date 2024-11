Un chaton ayant trouvé refuge dans le moteur d'une voiture se voit offrir la vie de ses rêves après son sauvetage

THERE ARE GOOD PEOPLE IN THIS WORLD I couldn't believe it was an actual kitten! It was the first cold morning of fall and I had driven the car about 3 miles, parked for 4 hours and then started driving again. I'd only been driving for a few seconds when I heard meowing so I pulled into a neighborhood and started trying to lure her out. People came out of their houses and offered to help without any hesitation. Also it's a rental! #fyp #sillykitty #kitten #kitty #rescuecat #rescue #goodsamaritan #goodpeople