Un chat boudé par les adoptants devient un papa adoptif pour les chatons en détresse (vidéo)

????On the sixth day of Bopmas, my true love gave to me Bop and Hagrid playing, Haaa-appy Paws, a cute little beard, new foster friends, B-Boys in the tub, and footage of Bop's first week. ???? . Hagrid is and always will be our gentle giant. He was so patient with Bop when he was a quarrelsome little tyke and he puts up with his antics still, but he will occasionally bop Bop back when he gets a chance! ???? . Music performed by @ianfiddlemusic. . #bopmas #12davsofbopmas #boptheblindcat #boptheblindkitten #blindcatsrock #cats #catsoftiktok #blindcatsoftiktok #adoptdontshop #spayandneuter #fosteringsaveslives #love #perfectlyimperfect