Un café à chats lance un appel poignant pour trouver une famille au plus triste de ses pensionnaires (vidéo)

Meet Snowball, a sweet senior kitty! He is FIV Positive. Snowball was found on the streets in Montebello, CA after living there most of his life and fending for himself. One day he looked hurt, and he was brought in for treatment of his injuries. Given his sweet disposition and close call, a foster decided to take him in and try and help him find a home that would appreciate his sweet, gentle nature. He is outgoing, curious, and enjoys the company of other cats. Help us find sweet Snowball a loving home! ???? ADOPTABLE LOCATION: LA #fivcat #fivcats #fivcatsneedhomestoo #rescuecat #rescuecats #catadoption #catcafe #crumbsandwhiskers