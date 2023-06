Le destin bouleversant de Chihiro, jeune chatte trouvée affamée et malade lors d'une promenade (vidéo)

It’s been a few days since I found this gorgeous girl while on my daily walk in my neighborhood. I took her to the vet on Friday and she is not chipped, not spayed, and had worms. They also think she is 6 months or younger. I paid for her vaccines and medication and brought her home. I named her Chihiro after Spirited Away because, although this little girl has been on some wild and crazy adventures, she’s finally made her way home. ???????? They also did an ultrasound at the vet and did not see kittens, so they think she has already had a litter, even at her young age. :( PLEASE SPAY AND NEUTER YOUR PETS. And keep your cats inside. Who knows what this little girl went through before I found her. Keeping her AT LEAST until after she is healed from her spay on June 20th. Not 100% sure if keeping or will rehome, but either way she will know lots of love in the meantime. #catladytails #rescuecat #spayandneuteryourcats #rescuekitten #calicocats