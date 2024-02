La transformation à peine croyable d'une chatte "agressive" qui demandait simplement à être comprise (vidéo)

Sandy was taken in on Wednesday October 25th, 2023, from an over crowded shelter in Kansas. She couldn’t be handled at all, but she was headed my way. Sandy arrived very pregnant and very spicy! Exactly one week later she delivered her beautiful babies. Watch this video to see her progress and there are a bunch more here and on Instagram to see the whole story unfold! Please ?? this video and share it, her story is such an amazing one!! I am a small, family run rescue. We've saved just over 500 kitties in the last 4 years. My life is dedicated to make theirs better! Your likes and shares are so appreciated as it helps us keep saving more! Thank you!???? Follow along on Instagram for more daily cuteness at fosterkittenmama. #fosterkittenmama #adventuresinkittenfostering???? #kittensofinstagram #colorado #fosterkittens #kitty #gingerkittens #cats #ilovecats #catsofinsta #orangekitties #cat #orangecat #spicysandy #feralcat #fostercatsofinstagram #feralcats #fostercats #ilovecats #tiktokcat #gingercat #kitties #kittiesofinstagram #neonate #fostercat #adopt #adoption #gingercats #catlover #newbornkittens #orangecat #kittycat #kittycats #ilovecats #ilovevideos #fosterjourney #tiktokcats #catvideos #fostercatvideos #catfostering #fosteringcats #ilovecats #ilovekittens #catoftheday #tiktokkittens #fosteringkittens #fosteringsaveslives #help #helpfostering #feral #feralcat #gingercat #orangecat