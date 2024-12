La propriétaire de Luna la chatte séniore atteinte de démence revient sur son émouvante première nuit à la maison (vidéo)

First night home with a 12-year-old part mainecoon cat who spent her entire life in a rabbit cage. Her paws were all stained from standing in her waste and her teeth were broken from drinking from a rabbit water bottle on the side of her cage. She was on the brink of death when they found her. Its been 6 years since this day and over 2,000 days have now been spent telling her she is the queen of the universe and kissing her curly tummy and giving her the world. #catrescue #catadoptionstories #catlover #catmom #soulcat

