L'émotion d'une femme racontant les dernières semaines de la vie d'un chat sénior au "gros coeur plein d'amour" qu'elle a adopté (vidéo)

This morning, @Simon Tung found Jack laying on his side and breathing rapidly. He had been alert earlier in the day. He looked like he had just a stroke. I have a handheld monitor so I checked his vitals. He was having trouble getting enough oxygen so I started supplementing. But his oxygen levels kept fluctuating. I called Simon over and told him this was the big thing we were hoping wouldn't happen. Jack hated car rides, but we never even got to that point. Jack passed within 30 minutes of Simon finding him. I hate that it happened this way, but I am also grateful we weren't in a car so both of us were able to be with him - loving him and apologizing for not having had more time together. Afterwards, I held him and cried. I never wanted to foster senior cats before. The decline of my childhood dog kept my parents from ever wanting a pet again. It was my sister who said that one day, when she is done taking care of humans, she wants to help senior cats, too. I thought it was insane. It would be a lie to not acknowledge that spending time with my parents changed the way that I felt. I know they have lived more days than they have left, but I also know that some of their best days came after they retired. They became grandparents to two perfect boys. They discovered Netflix. They went back to Korea twice. My dad thought he wasn't going to see my sister become a doctor, but she's now a third year resident and the other is on her way as well. My parents have found a new purpose making cat beds and toys and have helped so many fosters that I stopped counting. I want to help make these their best years. I can see the parallels between what I want for my parents and what I want for these cats. I'm finally appreciating my parents for what they've done for me and trying to pay it forward by helping take care of crunchy cats who often have owners who were too elderly themselves to be with their cats until the end. I will always raise bottle babies. But I will always try to save a spot in our home for a perfect old man like Jack. Thank you for supporting @Meow Parlour and Jack. I'm grateful to the team at Meow Parlour who took care of him on his worst days, which allowed his final days to be beautiful and comfortable. I like to believe Jack left early to get ready to greet his mom again. #petloss #grief #seniorcat #hcm