Une famille d’accueil montre les terribles conditions de vie des chiens dans un refuge qui pratique l’euthanasie (vidéo)

Not going to lie this was a hard day and we definitely weren’t planning on fostering another dog dog but Mela stole our hearts. Her death was sudden, tragic and took a toll on us emotionally but we decided we need to try and save another one. Jesse had been there the longest and was urgent on the kill list for medical first than kennel space. It was a challenge to get her out but I’m so glad we did because she’s such a sweetie ???? We’ve renamed her Karma and will be fostering her until she finds her forever home!! PSA: please do not call the shelter about the shelter conditions. Contact the county officials directly and ask for better conditions for these dogs as well as proper medical treatment and adequate dosages of tick and flea medication. Also please consider fosteribg or donating to an ethical rescue that saves dogs on the kill list, these dogs DESERVE a second chance ?? #shelterdogs#rescuedogs