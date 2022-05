Un sportif de haut niveau brave tous les dangers pour sauver une famille de chiens piégée par les inondations (vidéo)

One of the craziest rescue missions that I’ve been on! I received an alert about a dog & her 2 pups being left on a property where the community was evacuating due to the severe flooding! Pups were locked in the bathroom for 24+ hours covered in their own urine & fecies. Mom was locked outside with nowhere to go! ???? Walking in the ice cold flood waters & getting hypothermia was one for the books! Welcome to the goodlife ???? #heartwearming #abandoneddogs #dogrescuer #dogrescuestory #savedogslives