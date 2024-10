La vie d'un chien borgne attendant sa chance au refuge depuis 432 jours change radicalement grâce aux réseaux sociaux

Spinach was in a kennel all last summer – just a puppy back then. Today, as temps hit triple digits, he’s still in that kennel, once again exposed to the dangerous heat. We need your help to give #greatpyrenees Spinach some relief in this scorching weather. This week, we need to replace fans like the one above Spinach’s kennel, put up shade cloths, and make repairs to our HVAC system and other parts of our worn-out facilities. Could you help? Thanks to generous anonymous donors, your gift today will be DOUBLED up to ,000 to help us buy cooling supplies like… ???? Kennel fans – 0 each ?? Kennel mister compressors – ,500 each ???? Shade cloths – each ???? Bagged ice (15 bags/day) – per day ???? Gatorade/other items to support people in the heat – per day To help pets like Spinach now, visit the link in our bio. ???? Can’t donate but want to help? Sign up to foster or adopt today! #austinpetsalive #austintx #texasheat #shelterdog #beforeandafter