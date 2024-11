La réaction déchirante d'une chienne de refuge voyant d'autres pensionnaires rejoindre leurs adoptants et rêvant de connaître le même sort (vidéo)

It’s just not fair ???????? Beautiful girl Sade is still waiting for a forever home ???? Sadly, this is the reality for many adult dogs ???? While the puppies get adopted quickly, our wonderful adult dogs can wait months to find a family ???? 2-year-old Sade was found as a stray and was just skin and bones at the time ???? The kind folks who found her wanted to keep her, but they knew they traveled too much to have a dog, so they brought her to us ??? Sade is such a sweetheart. She loves walks, people, attention, cuddles and being right with you ?? Sade is good with kids and good with cats, but unknown with dogs. Please take it slow with Sade, as she is scared of raised voices ???? Can you give this young girl a second chance at love? ???? If you cannot adopt, please share Sade’s post ???? And please consider donating to our shelter through the link in our bio ?? To meet Sade, please fill out an application at www.humanebroward.com (link is in bio) and then come on in. The shelter located at 2070 Griffin Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL., the adoption department opens daily at 11 a.m. If you have questions call 954-989-3977 ext. 6 ?? #rescuedog #shelterdog #adoptme #adoptdontshop #doglover #fortlauderdale #florida #dogvideos #video #bulldogs #doglife #staffy #dogs #dogoftheday #dogsoftiktok #dogshelter #animalshelter #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #staffylove #dog #bulldog #bullybreed #bullylove #pittiesoftiktok #pitbull #pittie #dogtok #bulldogsoftiktok