En visite dans un refuge, une jeune femme assiste à l’abandon d’un chien qui la bouleverse et décide d’offrir au toutou un nouveau toit (vidéo)

Bambi, welcome home! ???????? We are incredibly overwhelmed by the amount of beautiful messages we have received regarding her rehoming. After a few nights in her company, it broke us to picture her being driven away from us. I think the world works in mysterious ways full of surprises and fate, and we decided she is now in her forever home full of our cuddles! If you’ve been on the hunt for a furry friend, we also encourage you to consider the gift of rescuing. ???????????????????? #rescuedog