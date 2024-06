Dolly, chienne de refuge longtemps ignorée, retrouve l'amour grâce à une bienfaitrice au grand cœur

Meet Dolly???? This senior sweetheart still has some healing to do and there is more to her story to share, but she is the biggest lovebug. I know Panda sent me her for us to heal eachother.???? Originally a foster and now my newly adopted baby, I hope Dolly’s senior years and new life are full of nothing but sunshine ??

