Des randonneurs sauvent un chien abandonné en montagne, le soignent et en font leur mascotte

This morning we had 40 hikers ready to conquer the trail, including six newcomers. Among them were the leaders of ABworlds, Abraham and Martha, who joined us and brought some fantastic energy. Michelle and Freddy led from the front, Abraham took charge in the middle, and I brought up the rear, making sure everyone was safe and supported. The energy was perfect today, with high-fives and encouragement all around, especially at the checkpoints. At the midpoint, we captured a beautiful shot with the supermoon and Griffith Park Observatory in the background. A few hikers turned back at this point, but the rest of us pushed on to the top. The highlight of the day, though, was finding Hiker, the German Shepherd, sitting alone at the summit with no collar or leash. He looked scared but calm, and while he wouldn’t eat or let us pet him, he was okay with being picked up. Our team, led by Daniel, worked together to carry him down the mountain on a tarp. It was a true team effort that brought us even closer as a group. I’m excited to share that Hiker has been checked out, but unfortunately, he wasn’t chipped. So, our incredible teammate Daniel has decided to take him in indefinitely. It looks like our crew just got a new mascot! Unless someone reaches out and claims him. We’ve already received dozens of messages from those who watched the live video of us bringing Hiker down the mountain, and I couldn’t be prouder of the love and support within this group. If anyone would like to donate to help Daniel with vet visits or supplies for Hiker, I’ll include his Venmo on the last picture. Thank you to everyone who made today’s hike so special. Welcome to The 5 AM Crew, Hiker! We’re back at it on Thursday, and I can’t wait to see what’s next. Follow us to the top!