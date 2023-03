Une femme partage avec émotion ses adieux à son chat de 3 ans, emporté subitement par une maladie foudroyante (vidéo)

Rest in paradise sweet Otto. Many said you'll know when its their time and on Thursday Otto had let me know it was time after his breathing had increased to an extremely uncomfortable level due to cancer. I will miss the way you pet my shoulder to get under the covers. I will miss your peach tree climbs & rim trail hikes. I will miss you protecting your brother from dogs. I will miss the play fights you and atlas have while on our morning walks. Otto, I love you more than life itself.