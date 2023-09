Nés sans paupières, 3 chats rencontrent une femme déterminée à leur offrir une vie meilleure (vidéo)

I just wanted to show you all how Tumble, who was born without eyes, plays with this toy. Notice how she goes to the stick that holds the feathers. She has figured out how to move it, so she hears the bell and knows where to jump to grab the feathers. It's amazing how she has adapted. She is such a clever girl. #fosteringkittens #fosterkittens #blindcats #fostercats #kittens #rescuedkittens #fosteringsaveslives #catloversclub #blind #blindcatsrock #blindcatsoftiktok #blindcatsrule