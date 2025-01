Ce chat en quête de famille a le coeur brisé en voyant les visiteurs lui préférer des congénères plus jeunes (vidéo)

Wyatt is our oldest resident in LA and one of our longest residents overall. ???????? He patiently watches as the younger cats get love and attention, hoping that one day it’ll be his turn. Wyatt may not be a kitten, but he has so much love to give and dreams of finding a family who will give him a chance. Could you be the one to show Wyatt that he’s just as deserving of a forever home? ???? ADOPTABLE LOCATION: LA #adoptwyatt #ForeverHome #RescueCat #OlderCatsNeedLoveToo #CatCafe #AdoptDontShop #tabby #tabbycat #catlovers

