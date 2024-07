Après une attente de 5 ans dans un refuge, une chatte noire timide espère enfin trouver un foyer aimant grâce à la mobilisation des bénévoles (vidéo)

Marriot has been at our shelter for 2,000 days….she is a sweet, shy and independent girl. We know the perfect calm home is waiting for her. Marriott is gets so much comfort from her feline friends, so much so that she must go to a home with at least one other cat. Let’s find this girl the perfect home!! If you are interested in adding Marriott to your family please submit a zero commitment app on our website. #catrescue #sheltercats #adoptdontshop #fyp #catsoftiktok #adoptablecatsoftiktok #maryland #delaware #pennsylvania #sheltercat #adoptme #adoptablecats #longtermresident