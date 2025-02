Un chien sénior attendant sa chance depuis près de 5 ans quitte enfin le refuge par la grande porte aux côtés de sa famille pour toujours (vidéo)

The Ultimate & Final Jones Update! ? After waiting almost five years for his forever home, Jones was FINALLY adopted today! His adopters recently lost their senior pet, and when they saw Jones’ viral videos, they instantly fell in love. They told us he reminded them of their beloved pet, and they couldn’t bear the thought of him spending his final years without a family. It’s always a bittersweet moment when our long-timers walk out those doors with their new families, but we couldn’t be happier for our sweet man, Jones. Jones has been, and always will be, a favorite among our staff, volunteers, foster parents, and Bark Around Town crew. We know who’s about to be extra spoiled! We hope he and his family come visit us soon. A HUGE thank you to everyone who posted, shared, and advocated for Jones—you helped him find his perfect match! ?? Now, onto finding loving homes for the rest of our seniors and long-timers! #adopted #happytails #jones #humanemiami #humanesocietymiami #adoptaseniorpet #adoptadog #adoptaseniordog