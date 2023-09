Lors de l'ascension d'un volcan, un randonneur rencontre une chienne qui va marquer son esprit (vidéo)

The story of how I became friends with a guide dog that was solo. This area is the dogs home. They are guardians of Acatenango Volcano. They enjoy good company and make sure you enjoy the place safely. The dog decided to roam on its own while I went back down the volcano after morning eruptions. This trail up Acatenango Volcano took 7 hours to go up and 3 hours to get down. The views are of Fuego Volcano! I did this guided hike of Acatenango Volcano with Lucas from @oldtownoutfitters and Abner! Lucas and Abner were amazing guides during my hike and I highly recommend Old Town Outfitters if you are looking to do this hike in @visitguatemala_ Follow for more tips, itineraries, and adventures ? #solotravel #beautifuldestinations #beautifulplaces #guatemala #travelinspiration #travelbucketlist