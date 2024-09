Ce chien paralysé défie son handicap en « marchant » durant son sommeil (vidéo)

My paralyzed rescue dog Pani practicing “walking” in her sleep. ???? Pani is paralyzed due to an injury she sustained before I knew her, and before she was rescued. She has done extensive canine rehabilitation, including physical therapy, hydrotherapy and laser therapy - all of which she loves. And since we moved from NYC to Miami last year, with the help of the buoyancy of the shallow ocean water, she gets to practice walking freely all the time. When she first came to me her hind legs were completely stiff and atrophied, so they didn’t move at all. Rehab has helped her regain the ability to move her hind legs, but she’s never quite been able to regain the ability to hold her hips up on her own. That is why she’s able to “walk” with her hind legs in her sleep, but not when she is upright. So, sometimes in her sleep, when she’s safe and comfy and knows she’s surrounded by so much love…she dreams of walking free, just like this. ????? Follow to see more of her progress and our adventures together. ???? #paralyzeddog #happydog #rescuedog #wheelchairdog